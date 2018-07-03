NBA free agency rumors: Devin Booker, Suns working toward five-year, $158 million max extension

You may not have noticed because he’s played on awful Phoenix Suns teams since entering the NBA, but Devin Booker is one of the league’s most promising young players. The Suns have noticed, however, and they reportedly want to lock him up for a long time.

Booker, who will be entering his fourth NBA season, is expected to accept the five-year, $158 million max extension that the Suns presented on Tuesday, possibly as soon as this weekend, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are progressing toward finalizing a 5-year, $158M maximum contract extension as soon as the weekend, league sources tell ESPN. Suns presented the offer to Booker in Los Angeles today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

- Advertisement -

Just 21 years old, Booker averaged career-highs in points (24.9), assists (4.7) and rebounds (4.5) last season while shooting 38 percent from the 3-point arc. He also became the youngest player to score more than 60 points in an NBA game when he dropped 70 on the Celtics as a 20-year-old in 2017.

Booker joins this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Deandre Ayton and last year’s No. 4 overall pick, Josh Jackson, as the young Suns core that hopes to lead the franchise back to the playoffs after failing to break the 25-win plateau in each of the past three seasons.