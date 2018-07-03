After dangerous weekend, Erlanger warns about ATV dangers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The holiday week has been particularly dangerous for ATV riders, and we haven’t even hit the holiday yet.

Erlanger officials say that LIFE FORCE crews flew four victims of ATV accidents over the weekend.

Two were adults and two were children.

They all suffered traumatic head injuries.

“We see a lot of patients who don’t wear the proper protective equipment and clothing, including helmets, while riding their ATV’s,” said Stacy Prater, Flight Paramedic with LIFE FORCE.

“Most of the time, when we transport these victims from ATV accidents, they typically suffer from head, chest/abdominal and orthopedic trauma with head, chest and abdominal injuries being the most severe,” he added.

Here is the advice of LIFE FORCE paramedics for anyone riding on the Fourth.

1) Always wear a DOT approved helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over the ankle boots and gloves.

2) Supervise riders younger than 16 years of age. ATVS are not toys and can be extremely dangerous.