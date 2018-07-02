Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – July 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summertime temperatures here to stay.

Rain has left us moist this evening with the chance for some locally dense fog to form overnight.

Lows should fall into the lower 70s for the night before rebounding tomorrow.

For Tuesday, mainly sunny with just an isolated chance for an afternoon storm. Highs in the low 90s.

Similar for the 4th of July on Wednesday! Mainly sunny, with an isolated chance for afternoon storm. Any storms that do pop up should fizzle out for the evening.

More typical summertime weather for Thursday before rain chances start climbing again for Friday and into next weekend.

The good news is that increased moisture will help bring temperatures down just a little with highs in the 80s instead of the low 90s!