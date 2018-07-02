Rossville Police need your help to find missing 17 year old

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Rossville Police Department needs your help locating Madison Langley.

Langley is seventeen years old, about 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs about 130 lbs.

She has long brown hair and often wears it up in a bun.

She has hazel brown eyes.

She was last seen on the evening of June 28th leaving the area of Georgia Terrace in Rossville wearing black leggings and a gray jacket.

If you know where she is, call Detective Dave Scroggins at the Rossville Police Department at (706) 866-1227.