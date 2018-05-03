Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – May 3, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry And Warm Friday, Then Some Weekend Changes

Tonight: Expect mostly clear skies but milder with lows only 60-62.

Friday: Still looking dry and warm with some more late day clouds for Friday with highs back in the low to mid 80’s. Increasing clouds Friday night and quite mild with lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Becoming cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and a few storms mostly like later in the day with highs in the upper 70’s.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s behind that front, with some clouds and mainly dry weather for the second half of the weekend.

A few showers may return by Monday night into Tuesday morning, but that’s not set in stone with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the upper 50’s through the middle of next week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:48am & 8:27pm.

Seasonal Highs & Lows: 77 & 53.