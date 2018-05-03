UT names interim chancellor to replace Beverly Davenport

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – UT President Joe DiPietro has announced an interim replacement for Beverly Davenport as University Chancellor.

DiPietro fired Davenport on Wednesday from the Chancellor job, but she will stay on as a professor.

He has chosen Engineering Department Dean Wayne Davis to serve in the job for the next six to 12 months. Davis has been an alum, a faculty member and an administrator at UT.

He will take over on Monday.

DiPietro says Davis is postponing his retirement to take on the job.

“It is always unsettling when there is a sudden change in a senior leadership position within the university, and this situation is no exception,” Davis said.

Yesterday, DiPietro blasted Davenport’s communication skills, leadership, organization and an inability to work with others.

He appointed her just over a year ago.

In her dismissal letter, he said “the broad-based concerns and compelling lack of support from Board of Trustees members regarding your leadership, and my belief that you will have similar problems with the new Board.”

Davenport clashed with lawmakers and the board over outsourcing at the university, the LGBT Center and other issues.

DiPietro complained that she had an “Us vs Them” attitude that she never would shake.