Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union offer business grants

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is looking to help start up businesses in this area…with an innovative grant program.

Businesses in TVFCU’s 13-county service area that have been in operation for at least one year and have fewer than 21 employees are eligible to apply for one of five grants.

They range in value from 20-thousand dollars to 2500 dollars.

It’s called the “Idea Leap Grant” program.

The applicants will need to work with local collaborators like Co-Lab, The Small business development center, and Score.

Tommy Nix with TVFCU says “We believe the success of the program to this point, almost a million dollars in loans, no past dues, is almost one hundred percent due to the collaborators and the job that they do in preparing the businesses to go into business, or continue their business.”

To apply for a grant, go to the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit union website.