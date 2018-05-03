Teheran no-hitter into 7th, Braves blank Mets 11-0 for sweep



AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

NEW YORK (AP) — After a three-game wipeout of the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves were flying – and not just because they were heading home.

The first-place Braves – that’s right, the NL East-leading Braves – just might be starting to convince a jaded fan base to believe again.

Julio Teheran took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning , 20-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his second big league home run and a 11-0 rout Thursday completed a 7-3 trip that vaulted the young Braves atop their division.

Players and manager Brian Snitker were looking ahead to a weekend series against San Francisco at SunTrust Park, where just two of the first 12 home games sold out this season.

“I think they’re going to be pumped. I think they’ll be rockin’ tomorrow night,” Snitker said. “After the road trip we had, the style, the way these guys are playing – I mean, they’re leaving it out there every night.”

Kurt Suzuki , Acuna and Nick Markakis homered as the Braves built a 6-0 lead by the fifth inning against Jason Vargas (0-2), and 21-year-old Ozzie Albies went deep off an equally shaky Matt Harvey in a five-run seventh.

Atlanta has won five in a row and opened a 1