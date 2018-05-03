People participate in National Day of Prayer in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — People across the country and here in the Tennessee Valley are participating in National Day of Prayer.

Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga, a prayer was held on the steps of City Hall.

Pastors and leaders from Pray Chattanooga, Chattanooga House of Prayer, and The Union helped organize the event.

People sang, held hands and listened to each other.

Organizers say this is a great way to bring people together.

“The theme nationwide is praying for unity obviously our country has some unity stuff going on, problems in that area. So we are just asking for a higher power’s help and we believe that the name of Jesus is the one that we can call upon to see things transform in our country,” said Adam Whitescarver, executive director of the Chattanooga House of Prayer.

A prayer was also held Thursday night in Coolidge Park.