We, the Marines will screen at IMAX theater Memorial Day weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX will screen “We, The Marines” on Memorial Day weekend.

There will be two shows each day May 25, 26, 27, & 28 at 2pm and 5pm.

Film synopsis: We, The Marines takes viewers on an action-packed adventure into the unparalleled experience of becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by former marine and actor, Gene Hackman, the film honors something more than dedication and service; the film offers an unforgettable glimpse into the first-hand experiences of America’s “first responders” and what it takes to become the men and women who honor and defend our country.