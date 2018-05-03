Heritage Advances to Elite Eight by Sweeping Double Header Playoff Series Against North Oconee

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Heritage swept North Oconee 6-3 and 7-5 on Thursday in the high school state playoffs to advance to the Elite Eight. Game one featured a pitching showdown between the Generals Cole Wilcox and the Titans Kumar Rocker. According to baseballfactory.com, they’re two of the nation’s top ten prospects, which means both right-handers will likely go in the first round of the major league draft this summer. At least 30 baseball scouts were in attendance to see the two young men pitch.

Wilcox struck out Rocker to end the top of the first. Lance Dockery led off the bottom of the first for Heritage, and he touched Rocker for a home run to right center. The Generals scored twice in the inning. In the top of the second, Dockery made a spectacular catch in right field crashing into the fence. A run scored on the play, but Dockery’s grab certainly limited the damage in the inning.

Heritage extended their lead to 4-1 in the fourth on a two RBI single from Johnathan Hickman. Wilcox went the distance as Heritage won game one 6-3.