Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a driver who lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, killing the 4-year-old child of a Broadway actress and another child, has been charged with manslaughter.

- Advertisement -

Dorothy Bruns was arrested at her Staten Island home on Thursday and is awaiting arraignment on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. It wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Bruns reportedly had a seizure in March while stopped at a red light.

Actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, and Lauren Lew and her 1-year-old son, Joshua, were struck. Both children were killed.

Blumenstein, who is pregnant, said in a statement that it’s “a miracle” her fetus is unharmed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says Bruns never should have been behind the wheel.