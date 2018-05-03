Chattanooga man wanted in Knoxville murder

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police in east Tennessee are looking for a 20-year-old Chattanooga man who is wanted for a Knoxville murder.

Joseph Lewis is wanted for the shooting death of Terrance Campbell.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on Cook Drive in Montgomery Village on Tuesday.

Knoxville police say Lewis shot Campbell, who then ran off until he collapsed behind an apartment.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lewis faces second degree murder charges.

If you know where he is or anything about this case, call Knoxville Police.