CDC reports increase in disease carried by ticks, mosquitoes

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – Bug borne diseases are on the rise in the United States.

A doctor at the Erlanger Location on Lookout Mountain says while ticks carrying lyme disease are on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control, the impact hasn’t been seen in our area.

Dr. Grey May says that doesn’t mean it won’t spread and he had a few tips that could keep your families safe.

Dr. May believes, “The new data was talking about the lime disease, which does cases have have grown exponentially, but luckily that is not a huge issue here, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be the case in the future.”

Other tick-borne diseases are cause for greater concern around the Tennessee Valley.

“The most common are rocking with mountain spotted fever and lime disease. Not so much a lime disease in our area according to the data, but Rocky Mountain spotted fever is prevalent in this area,” says Dr. May.

Doctor and father Greg May says he doesn’t want this to keep people from going outside, but rather encourage you to always do a once over of your entire body every time you come inside.

“It might be crawling around you might not see it at first and then you see it later and if it does attach the shorter amount of time it’s attached, the better because they carry diseases,” says May.

He encourages you to also be on the lookout for any changes in health if you are bitten by a tick or mosquito. Also, don’t fret over whether or not to go to the doctor… just go! You’d rather be safe than wait too late.

May says it’s time to prepare since the warm weather seems like it’s here to stay.