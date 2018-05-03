Boxcar Pinion Bluegrass Festival underway

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The 28th annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass festival kicked off today at Mountain Cove Farms.

This afternoon people were setting up, playing music, and participating in a fiddle school.

Boxcar Pinion’s children started putting this festival on as a tribute to him after he died from cancer.

They say he loved bluegrass music and this is a great way to honor him.

In addition to music, there are arts and craft vendors and food.

“This is the most beautiful place on earth. Right down here in Mountain Cove Farms. The most beautiful place to have the best bluegrass festival in the whole world, right here.”

The festival goes through Saturday.

