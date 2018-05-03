News 12 Then: 1993 Armed Forces Day Parade

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Chattanooga holds its 69th annual Armed Forces Day Parade downtown on Friday.

This year, 95 entries will parade from MLK Blvd. & Market down to the River.

The events start at 10:30.

This year’s parade honors the Coast Guard.

It includes a flyover from an H-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

But 25 years ago, the parade was very different.

It honored Vietnam Veterans, and included a solder who spent much of the war in a bamboo cage. So that’s how he paraded down Market Street.