News 12 Then: 1993 Armed Forces Day Parade

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Chattanooga holds its 69th annual Armed Forces Day Parade downtown on Friday.
This year, 95 entries will parade from MLK Blvd. & Market down to the River.
The events start at 10:30.
This year’s parade honors the Coast Guard.
It includes a flyover from an H-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.
But 25 years ago, the parade was very different.
It honored Vietnam Veterans, and included a solder who spent much of the war in a bamboo cage. So that’s how he paraded down Market Street.