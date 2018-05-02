Whitfield deputies find body of missing woman

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County investigators recovered the body of a woman today who has been missing for a year.

Christine Medlin was 40 when she disappeared.

Investigators soon considered her girlfriend, Amy Gale Duckett, as a person of interest in the case.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood says Duckett gave them the tip on where the find the body.

The shallow grave was found in a wooded area behind a home on Novella Drive.

The body has been sent to the Georgia State Crime Lab for a positive identification and cause of death.

Duckett has been charged with false statements, concealing death of another person and hindering law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.