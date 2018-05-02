Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Sunshine Continues Along With A Preview Of Summer Temperatures !



This Morning: Mostly clear skies continue, but it won’t be as cool. Lows will settle into the lower & mid 50’s.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer weather continues for Wednesday and for Thursday as well, as highs climb into the mid 80s under a big ridge of high pressure.

Milder Wednesday night under fair skies with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer weather continues, with highs back in the mid 80’s. Still looking dry and warm with some more late day clouds for Friday.

Related Article: Tennessee Tax Free weekend ends Sunday

Our next chance of rain moves in for the end of the week – showers and possibly a few thunderstorms either very late Friday night, more likely into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s behind that front, with drier and pleasant weather for the second half of the weekend.

A few showers may return by Monday night into Tuesday morning, but that’s not set in stone.

As we wrap up the month, April is typically the 3rd driest month of the year for Chattanooga averaging 3.99″ of rain. Not this year and not last year, either! Both 2017 and 2018 fall in the top 25 wettest Aprils on record since 1879.

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:49am & 8:27pm.

Seasonal Highs & Lows: 77 & 53.