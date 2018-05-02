Walker County discounting pet adoptions & rabies shots

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – This week, Walker County’s Commissioner is raising awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

For Pet Health Awareness Week there will be special discounts at rabies clinics and the Walker County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

Adoption fees for shelter dogs are 25 dollars.

Animals will be vaccinated and spayed or neutered before being sent home with their new family.

On Saturday at three different rabies clinics people can have their pets vaccinated for 15 dollars.

Officials say they encourage residents to take advantage of these opportunities and make healthy choices for their pets.

Joe Legge with Walker County Government says “It is quite costly to spay or neuter and to properly vaccinate your animal and we want to make sure that the animals are healthy when they leave our facility so if we can do that and take some of that burden off our community, we are happy to do that.”

The deals go through May 5th.