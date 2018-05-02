UTC Women’s Assistant Coach Brittany Johnson Going Into Illinois Hall of Fame

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga assistant coach Brittany Johnson, a 2007 graduate of Olney East Richland High School in Olney, Illinois, will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Class of 2018. Johnson, a highly decorated player in high school, will be inducted alongside her Lady Tigers head coach Curt Dobbs.

Johnson was the first player in Illinois history – male or female – to top the 4,000 point mark with 4,031 career points. She scored in double figures in all put one game of her career to average 31.3 points per game over 129 games.

Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in Illinois. She now ranks second for points scored (graduated first). Three of her seasons rank in the Top 17 for points in a season, the most being 1,202 in her senior campaign. She holds the record in Illinois girl’s high school basketball for most consecutive free throws with 47, tied for sixth all-time among boys and girls.

Johnson was named Illinois Miss Basketball in 2007. She was the 2007 Gatorade Player of the Year, the 2007 Decatur Herald & Review Player of the Year, the 2006 Champaign-Urbana News Gazette Player of the Year and a 2007 Nike All-American Honorable Mention.

She was a four-time IBCA First-Team All-State Player, the Associate Press First-Team All-State for three years (top vote getter), a three-time Chicago Tribune First-Team All-State selection, three-time Chicago Sun Times First-Team All-State and a three-time All-State selection for the Champaign News Gazette.

Following high school, Johnson attended Ohio State University where she played under current Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster for four years. In her junior year she set an Ohio State single-season record for 3-point field goal percentage (.481) and was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. She is third on Ohio State’s all-time list with 216 3-point field goals made over her career and third in a season with 85 in her senior campaign. She became the 29th member of the Buckeye’s 1,000-Point Club.

After college, Johnson played professionally for two seasons in Europe. She played a season-and-a-half in Greece where she was named to the All-Import First team and finished out the season playing in Israel.

She just completed her fifth season an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She has helped lead the Mocs to four consecutive Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles. UTC has advanced to the post season in all five of her years on the bench.

The Hall of Fame banquet will be held Saturday, May 5 at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State campus in Normal, Ill.