University of Tennessee fires chancellor Beverly Davenport.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – WVLT TV in Knoxville reports that sources tell them that University of Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport has been fired.

She has only held the job for little more than a year, after serving as interim president.

Davenport was a key player in the firing and replacement of football coach Butch Jones.

And then also in the firing and replacement of athletics director John Currie, who picked a Jones replacement that led to a fan revolt on social media.

Davenport was also the target of Republicans in the legislature.

Most recently, being called out by lawmakers for attending a fundraiser for the University’s LGBT Center.

Sen. Kerry Roberts accused Davenport of taking an activist role by attending.

She argued that she attends thousands of University fundraisers and was specifically asked by lawmakers to raise private money for the center.