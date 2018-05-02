Trump participates in swearing-in of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state — live stream

President Trump is participating in the swearing-in ceremony of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state on Wednesday. The occasion is largely ceremonial as Pompeo was formally sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after a 57-42 confirmation vote Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Pompeo made his first trip to his new office after spending a whirlwind weekend overseas, visiting Brussels, Riyadh, Jerusalem and Amman. Pompeo promised employees he’d help get the State Department its “swagger back” in an address at the on his first day in the building as the nation’s top diplomat. He said that standing in front of staffers as the 70th secretary of state was “enormously humbling.”

Pompeo said he plans to speak with staffers later in the week to lay out his expectations and hopes for the department, as well as share some of his “leadership style.”

The visit to the State Department will be the first for Mr. Trump as president. He attended the ceremonial swearing-in of his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the Oval Office.