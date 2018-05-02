Trump delivers remarks at National Teacher of the Year presentation

President Trump praised the profession of teaching at the National Teacher of the Year reception honoring the top educator in the country at the White House on Wednesday. This year’s honors went to Mandy Manning of Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington.

Manning, who was selected by the non-profit Council of Chief State School Officers, teaches English and math to newly arrived refugee and immigrant students at her school. Mr. Trump didn’t mention those details as he praised her work in brief but laudatory remarks.

“Outstanding job by Mandy — by everybody, but outstanding job by Mandy, thank you,” the president said, congratulating her on her work and accomplishments.

In her role as National Teacher of the Year, Manning told “CBS This Morning” that she wants to share her students’ stories “because I think it’s vitally important, especially right now.” She is often the first teacher her students have when they come to the U.S.

Mr. Trump said he was honored to be at the event, and praised the elementary school musicians who performed at the White House for it.

“To Mandy and all of the amazing educators here today, your tireless dedication doesn’t just inspire your students. It inspires all of us. And I can tell you it very much inspires me,” Mr. Trump said, honoring all who are called to the “noble” vocation of teaching.

“I want to really wish you the best, for Mandy and all of this incredible talent — and that’s what it is, is talent,” Mr. Trump said, after presenting the teacher with the award.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta also attended the event. A number of other finalists and teachers are expected to be there as well.