Tesla says it's set to ramp up production of Model 3

Tesla expects to stop burning bundles of cash by the second half of the year, boosted by increased production of the electric vehicle maker’s Model 3 car.

In a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Tesla estimated that 5,000 Model 3s will be rolling off the assembly line in “about two months.”

“If we execute according to our plans, we will at least achieve positive net income excluding non-cash stock based compensation in Q3 and Q4,” the company said.

Tesla reported a better-than-expected net loss of $709 million, with an adjusted earnings per share loss of $3.35. The company said production of the Model 3 hit 2,270 per week in April and that it made more than 2,000 of the vehicles for three straight weeks. That was partially due to a fix in production on the battery line that has been “largely overcome”

In an interview with CBS News last month, CEO Elon Musk expressed confidence in the company’s ability to step up production. “We were able to unlock some of the critical things that were holding us back from reaching 2,000 cars a week. But since then, we’ve continued to do 2,000 cars a week,” he said.

Tesla has faced operational problems, with shipping delays and slow production of its Model 3 sedan. The car, which at $35,000 to around $50,000 is more affordably priced than the manufacturer’s other vehicles, is Tesla’s first effort to crack the mainstream consumer market and so is considered vital to its success. The problems were severe enough to spur Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade Tesla’s debt in March.

Tesla, the most ballyhooed maker of electric cars and until recently a favorite among investors, has struggled in recent months. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in March involving the autopilot system of one of the company’s Model X SUVs.

Such setbacks have dimmed Tesla’s outlook on Wall Street. As of the close of trading on Wednesday, its stock was down about 5 percent year to date. Short-selling of the shares — bets the company’s stock will fall — were on the rise through April 13, according to Nasdaq data.

Still, Tesla’s production woes has stirred talk that it may need to raise billions in capital by year’s end. A capital raise is a “question of when, not if,” UBS analyst Colin Langan told clients recently, citing the company’s aggressive growth strategy.