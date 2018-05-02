Spotify's 1st report as public company flops on Wall Street



AP Photo/Richard Drew

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Spotify’s first quarterly report as a public held company struck the wrong note with investors, even though its music-streaming service hit the subscriber growth target set by management just before its stock began trading.

- Advertisement -

About four million more subscribers began paying for Spotify during the first three months of the year. The gains announced Wednesday gave Spotify 75 million subscribers through March to maintain a large lead over Apple’s music-streaming service, which has about 40 million.

Spotify had projected it would have 73 million to 76 million subscribers a week before its stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in early April.

The stock hit a new high of $171.23 Wednesday before backtracking slightly and then tumbled 8 percent in extended trading after the results were released.

—

This story has been corrected to read that management’s projection was 73 million to 76 million subscribers, not 73 million to 75 million