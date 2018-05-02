Police looking for David Ballard again

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 18 year old from the Hamilton Place gun incident is wanted again.

David Ballard pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The display of that gun caused a panic at the mall where crowds rushed for the exit.

The aggravated riot charge was dismissed.

So Ballard was sentenced to probation and put on an ankle monitor, with the promise that they would expunge his record if he stayed out of trouble.

But it looks like he didn’t make it more than a week.

On April 25th, an officer saw Ballard at the Emma Wheeler Homes.

He is on the CHA No Trespass List there.

Ballard fled on foot, but the officer stayed with the car and its driver.

After a search, the officer found a fully loaded firearm plus ammo under the passenger seat.

Then Ballard went on Facebook to tell everyone that the gun was his and that he cut his GPS monitor to run from police.