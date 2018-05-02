No charges yet in North Carolina shooting

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Investigators are still sorting through what happened in a domestic shooting in Cherokee County on Monday.

Deputies got a call to a domestic disturbance around 7:30 AM at a home on Bryson Branch Road in the Topton Community.

They found a 39 year old man shot.

He was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but officials do not know his condition.

Investigators spent the rest of the day interviewing suspects.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer will send the results to the District Attorney to decide on any possible charges.

“At this time I will not comment further concerning this investigation as it is ongoing. I can say that we are not looking for any additional person(s) of interest in this case.”

“The team work displayed today between law enforcement and Emergency Services is outstanding and we appreciate the level of professionalism displayed by all today. As always these are difficult cases on everyone involved.”