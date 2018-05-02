New Hamilton County school tobacco policy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There’s a new policy in Hamilton county schools that prohibits all tobacco and tobacco products from campuses.

The revised policy was outlined at this morning’s Hamilton county commission meeting by representatives of the Health Department and the school district.

- Advertisement -

The policy specifically bans all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes including vaping, and paraphernalia.

No tobacco is allowed in seating areas including bleachers, athletic fields and gymnasiums.

New signs will be posted.