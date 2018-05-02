Mocs McKenzie Arena Getting Plenty of Upgrades

UTC announced on Tuesday they’re adding a new center court video board to McKenzie Arena. But that’s not the only major upgrade headed for the center-piece of the Mocs athletic facilities.

Getting the new center court video board should have benefits beyond UTC according to athletic director Mark Wharton.

Said Wharton:”You look at concerts. You look at all the things we have at McKenzie. This will be the center point. We really want. One of the strategic things is to be able to try to get the SEC women’s basketball tournament back here.”

Besides a new video board, McKenzie Arena is getting a new wing.

Construction is set next spring on the Wolford Family Athletics Center, which will house a new football locker room.

Said Wharton:”It’s going to be the home of our football program. Have meeting rooms. Lot of areas we can access. Right now we’re in little closets watching videos. Guess-estimate about an 18 month project, so when we kick off our 2020 year that we will be in that building.”

Said Mocs head football coach Tom Arth:”Knowing that that building is going to be a reality for these players that we are signing in this class. It’s going to take our recruiting effort to a different level.”

Said Wharton:”The exciting thing is this is not only a 35,000 square foot addition, but we are going to go into McKenzie and renovate 35,000 square feet. Our training table, our academic support, sports medicine, all of that area will be brand new and state of the art.”

State of the art facilities is a big part of college athletics, regardless of the size of the University.

Said Wharton:”We can’t do it like the Tennessee’s or the Alabama’s or whatever, but we have to do it bigger and better. We have to stay in it and make it new for 15 years.”