HILLSBORO, Tennessee (WDEF) – An 18 wheeler crash has shutdown I 24 between Manchester and Monteagle. The wreck happened near Hillsboro & the Arnold Engineering site in Coffee County around 5:19 (CST).

Multiple vehicles are involved.

But the Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals is one of them.

Right now, traffic is being taken off the interstate in both directions.

THP estimates the wreck will not be cleared until 1 AM.