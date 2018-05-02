Hamilton County cracking down on smoking & tobacco in schools

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s pretty well accepted that there’s a “no smoking” policy around Hamilton county schools.

But, according to a group of students, it wasn’t strictly enforced.

There’s no question about it now.

A new policy is now in effect.

People who are used to smoking or chewing tobacco around school sporting events, will have to change their ways.

The rules are being enforced.

Commissioner Warren Mackey says “These young people, they worked and moved Hamilton county schools to exclude tobacco and smoke free products and that’s going to help the health of Hamilton county.”

The Hamilton county health department and Hamilton county school leaders came before the county commission to announce the new smoking restrictions.

According to school board member Kathy Lennon, the official policy needed work…and a group of students made it happen.

School Board member Kathy Lennon said “THEY came and presented to the board…it was last year actually..and it was very powerful. They talked about the fact that tobacco products were being seen on campus were being used. They saw teachers, coaches, students.”

CCA Junior Janaira Nolan says “We wanted to see the things that bothered us or through our school and that’s what we really thought about was smoking and things like that we came together, we created that together as a group and then we brought to the adults and that’s what they were looking for.”

Teacher Armand Wine says “They’ve done something really amazing in their lifetime, changed policies that affect 79 schools in Hamilton county, that’s amazing feat. They should be proud of that.”

Brainerd High Sophomore Desman Ware says “it makes me and my fellow members feel good about ourselves because we know we have been dedicated and we have finally made a change, pushed what we’ve been striving for for two years now.”

From now on, according to the policy, no tobacco products, including smoke free tobacco and electronic cigarettes will be allowed on any school campus.

That also includes bleachers, athletic fields, gymnasiums, and restrooms.