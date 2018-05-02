Hamilton commissioners react to election results

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county commissioners are trying to get back to normal, after yesterday’s primary election.

Two commissioners in the race waited until the agenda was finished to comment on the vote.

District 8’s Tim Boyd defeated East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert, despite Lambert’s complaint that Boyd was guilty of extortion toward him.

Boyd was indicted, and the T-B-I is still investigating.

This morning, he reacted to his win.

“Relieved. The most important opinion that we express in this country is opinion through votes. And the voters expressed their opinion yesterday, and I’m thankful that they spoke loud and clear. It was clearly a huge victory for my campaign.”

Boyd abruptly ended his meeting with the media when asked about the indictment.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Greg Beck, responded to his defeat in the democratic primary by Katherlyn Geter.

He called it a new chapter of his life…retirement.