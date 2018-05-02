Governor signs state budget that fully funds Georgia schools

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a $26.2 billion budget that will send more funds to Georgia’s public schools.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it’s the first time in more than a decade that Georgia’s budget fully funds the formula used to pay for the education of about 1.7 million children.

Deal signed the budget bill in a Wednesday ceremony at the Georgia Capitol.

The full funding of the school funding formula was announced in the closing days of the 2018 General Assembly session.

Under the budget for fiscal 2019, which begins July 1, the state will be pouring $9.9 billion into K-12 schools.

The newspaper reports that the new budget does not include state-funded pay raises for 200,000 teachers and state employees in the upcoming year.

