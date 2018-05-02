Governor signs distracted driving bill in Georgia

STATESBORO, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed into law on Wednesday a bill that will make it illegal to hold your phone while driving.

He signed the Hands Free Georgia Act in front of the families of five Georgia Southern nursing students killed in a wreck three years ago.

The new law goes into effect on July 1st.

It prohibits the use of cell phones or other devices while driving.

You are allowed to touch your phone to dial, receive or end calls and access GPS navigation.

But you are not allowed to hold an electronic device, test, browse the internet or watch videos.

The price is a $300 fine plus points on your driver’s license.

And repeat offenses will get you larger fines.