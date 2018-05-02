Gordon Lee Baseball Playoff Series With Clinch Co Suspended Due to Legal Injunction

Gordon Lee’s second round baseball playoff series with Clinch Co has been suspended due to a legal injunction against the GHSA.

Here’s the statement from ghsa.net: “Because of a legal injunction placed on the GHSA Wednesday, all Class A-Public second round baseball series are being suspended until further notice.

While we hope to have this matter resolved quickly, we do not anticipate it being finalized in time to start the series on the scheduled date of Thursday, May 3. All other second-round series are to proceed as scheduled.

We will notify all participating schools and game officials as soon as we are notified by the court.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may create.”

The injunction is over how some teams were seeded. Gordon Lee was set to host Clinch Co at 5pm on Thursday, but now that series has been suspended until further notice.