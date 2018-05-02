Ex-Teacher Raquel Spencer free on bond on heroin charge

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The former Northwest Whitfield High School teacher, accused of having drugs on-campus and sex with a juvenile student, has been released from jail.
Raquel Spencer is out on a 30-thousand dollar bond.
- Advertisement -
Spencer was an English teacher, before resigning after her arrest for having heroin on school grounds.
A 20-thousand dollar bond was ordered on the charge of sexual assault by a person in authority, and a 10-thousand dollar bond is for the charge of possession of heroin.
She was arrested April 25th.
Officials with the Whitfield County jail say Spencer posted bond Tuesday afternoon.