Ex-Teacher Raquel Spencer free on bond on heroin charge

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The former Northwest Whitfield High School teacher, accused of having drugs on-campus and sex with a juvenile student, has been released from jail.

Raquel Spencer is out on a 30-thousand dollar bond.

Spencer was an English teacher, before resigning after her arrest for having heroin on school grounds.

A 20-thousand dollar bond was ordered on the charge of sexual assault by a person in authority, and a 10-thousand dollar bond is for the charge of possession of heroin.

She was arrested April 25th.

Officials with the Whitfield County jail say Spencer posted bond Tuesday afternoon.