Developers talk unnamed Southside project on Broad St.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Changes could be coming to South Broad Street.

The Community Association of Historic Saint Elmo will be having a meeting Monday night, at the old fire hall on Saint Elmo Avenue.

- Advertisement -

That’s where residents can ask a developer questions.

Organizers say they’ll be talking about potential redevelopment near the closed Mount Vernon Restaurant.

There have been talks about a Publix going in there, but officials with the grocery store chain say as of now, there is no new site scheduled for Chattanooga.