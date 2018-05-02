Dalton Soccer Falls in State Playoffs to Alpharetta on Penalty Kicks

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton high school soccer team lost 5-4 on penalty kicks to Alpharetta on Wednesday night at Harmon Field. Dalton took a 1-0 lead in the first half. Omar Hernandez cleared a free kick in front of the Dalton goal. Teammate Omar Moreno won a foot race for the ball, and when the goalie came out, Moreno used a soft kick to put the ball in the net. The Raiders got a goal in the second half to tie the match at one. Game went to overtime tied at one. Neither team scored in the two five-minute overtime periods.

Went to penalty kicks and after Dalton missed their first two PK’s, they fought back to tie it at three and send the match to alternating penalty kicks. Both teams made their first kicks on the alternating shots. Then when Dalton missed, Ryan Moran connected for Alpharetta, giving the Raiders a 5-4 win on PK’s and eliminating Dalton from the state playoffs.