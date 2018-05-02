Connecticut state House passes bump stock ban, advances to Senate

- Advertisement -

The Connecticut House has passed a bill banning rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks. Lawmakers voted 114-35 Tuesday night to approve legislation that will ban enhancements like bump stocks that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

Bump stocks were used in the October 2017 shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed the ban earlier this year.

Proponents say the bill is needed to protect the public, but opponents call it unnecessary.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.