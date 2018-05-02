Commissoners Boyd and Beck reflect on election outcomes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There will be at least two new faces on the Hamilton county commission in the near future.

Only hours after the end of the primary election..commissioners moved through a routine agenda this morning.

But for Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Beck, the meeting held special significance.

An indictment for extortion resulting from a complaint by his primary opponent did not stop District 8 commissioner Tim Boyd from winning his race yesterday.

But, it will still have to be resolved in court.

An emotional Boyd talked about that at the end of the commission meeting.

“The past 22 days have really been a roller coaster of emotions–scared ,jubilant, up, down, frustrated, angry, happy, thankful. I said last night this is one of the most satisfying moments of my political career.”

The extortion charge came after challenger Brent Lambert, the mayor of East Ridge recorded a phone conversation with Boyd.

“What I face legally will eventually go away, and the truth of how this frivolous thing came about will be exposed.”

Boyd says he feels eventually the truth will prevail.

He refused to answer questions about the indictment after the meeting.

Meanwhile, longtime district 3 commissioner Greg Beck, offered an early farewell.

He was defeated in the democratic primary by Katherlyn Geter.

“IT’S been a pleasure…and an honor. There’s another chapter in my life now…its’ called retirement! Laughs. ”

He asked that the commission continue to work on projects he has supported.

“But, you know what..I’m a soldier. And I heard Douglas McArthur say..old soldiers never die…they just fade away.” “What you’ll see of Greg Beck in the next few months and maybe the next few years..is fade away.”

The other new face soon-to-come is filling the seat of retiring district 2 commissioner Jim Fields. Republican Chip Baker will face democrat Elizabeth Baker in the general election.