Boyd beats Lambert in controversial District 8 race

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — One of the most highly contested political races in Tennessee finally has a decision. The incumbent Tim Boyd will serve another term as county commissioner, defeating East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert. Boyd earned 63 percent of the vote, compared to Lambert’s 37 percent.

Lambert says it has been a bizarre last three months, but even with the outcome, he says he wouldn’t change anything he has done.

“I have mixed emotions,” Lambert said. “Obviously disappointed In The result. But we’ve made it here. We didn’t back down. We didn’t lay down. We fought. And if nothing else I hope people remember that.”

Tim Boyd declined to talk with the media after the race, but he did send this statement:

“This is one of the most satisfying moments of my life. I cannot begin to thank the people who voted today. They stood by me as the politics of personal destruction played out at an unprecedented level in Hamilton County. I wish I could shake the hands of every one of the 1,203 good people who voted for me today because they know the difference between right and wrong.”