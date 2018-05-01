Don’t fall for the Wildwood Volunteer Fire scam

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has come across another scam in northwest Georgia that might look legit, but isn’t.

Citizens are getting a letter from the Wildwood Area Volunteer Fire Department asking for funds.

- Advertisement -

But there is no such fire department.

Sheriff Cross points out “If you’ll notice in the letter that the grammar, spelling, and punctuation are not correct. That’s the first clue that this is a fake.”

The Sheriff says one citizen sent the fake organization $2,000.

“Always do your research before you donate, and please spread the word within our county.”