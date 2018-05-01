Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – May 1, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Sunshine Continues & Temperatures On The Rise !



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It won’t be as chilly, with lows in the mid 40’s to around 50.

Tuesday Afternoon: More sunshine and warmer, with highs between 80 & 82. Fair skies and a little milder Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer weather continues for tomorrow and for Thursday as well, as highs climb into the mid 80s under a big ridge of high pressure.

Our next chance of rain moves in for the end of the week – showers and possibly a few thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s behind that front, with drier and pleasant weather for the second half of the weekend.

As we wrap up the month, April is typically the 3rd driest month of the year for Chattanooga averaging 3.99″ of rain. Not this year and not last year, either! Both 2017 and 2018 fall in the top 25 wettest Aprils on record since 1879.

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:50am & 8:26pm