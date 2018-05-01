Walls of Jericho taking a toll on hikers

HIGH TOP, Alabama (WDEF) – The Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad has been kept busy with spring hikes.

One of the biggest draws in our area is the hike to the Walls of Jericho on the Cumberland Plateau where Tennessee and Alabama meet.

The rescue squad has had to help four hikers back out over two weekends in April.

Two were injured and two were able to continue back to the parking area.

“If you are planning on visiting the Walls please be careful. This is approximately 6 mile hike round trip and consider a difficult hike. This is a wonderful place to visit but please be prepared for this type of hike.”