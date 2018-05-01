Walls of Jericho taking a toll on hikers

HIGH TOP, Alabama (WDEF) – The Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad has been kept busy with spring hikes.
One of the biggest draws in our area is the hike to the Walls of Jericho on the Cumberland Plateau where Tennessee and Alabama meet.
The rescue squad has had to help four hikers back out over two weekends in April.
Two were injured and two were able to continue back to the parking area.
“If you are planning on visiting the Walls please be careful. This is approximately 6 mile hike round trip and consider a difficult hike. This is a wonderful place to visit but please be prepared for this type of hike.”
It was a gorgeous day for an all day hike. This time we tried #wallsofjericho AL trailhead. I'm not going to lie, it was HARD (It's rated as such, which is appropriate.) I would NOT take children (although we saw lots.) Also water shoes are a must. (We changed from our hiking boots at the bottom.) But a good, challenging, "I'm so sore" hike is good for the soul, right!?! (That's what I'm telling myself.) 🌲 #ilovetennessee #hiketennessee #getoutandhike