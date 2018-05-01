Vols AD Phil Fulmer Warns New Coach Jeremy Pruitt About True Success at Tennessee

New Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to the Rotary club in Knoxville on Tuesday, where he told the audience he knows what true success is on Rocky top. Said Pruitt:”When I took the job I sat down with Coach (Phil) Fulmer. All right. He looked me dead in the eye and said, the head coach of Tennessee is going to be judged on three games. Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. (laughter) (applause) When you look at that, okay, where are we at compared. All right. That’s how hard we need to work.”

Pruitt is scheduled to speak in Chattanooga on Thursday May 10th during the Big Orange Caravan Tour stop at the First Tennessee Pavilion at 5:30pm.