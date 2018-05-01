SWAT standoff ends in East Lake Courts

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A standoff continues at the East Lake Courts this afternoon.

It began with a call about shots fired in the area before three.

While investigating that situation, they came across a person barricaded in one of the homes.

They do not know if the person lives there, they only refuse to come out.

Police believe it is related to the gunfire earlier.

Chattanooga Housing Authority surveillance video showed two people in a shootout in the East Lake Courts.

One of the shooters escaped in a car and the other ran into a unit.

Officers called out a CPD negotiation unit and the SWAT team to get the suspect out.

But they were never able to establish contact with the suspect.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes during the standoff.

One of them gave us this video of the police presence there.