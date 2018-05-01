Pompeo addresses State Department as new secretary — live stream

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is addressing employees at the State Department on his first day in the building as the nation’s top diplomat. Pompeo departed on official travel in his new role immediately after being sworn in late last week.

Pompeo was quickly sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after a 57-42 confirmation vote Thursday afternoon, saying he was “completely humbled by the responsibility” of the new position.

“I’m looking forward to serving the American people and getting to work right away,” Pompeo said at his ceremony, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Pompeo is back in Washington after a whirlwind tour overseas which took him to Brussels, Riyadh, Jerusalem and Amman. The newly minted secretary participated in the NATO Foreign Ministerial meeting and later discussed regional issues and ongoing concerns over the Iran nuclear deal with leaders in the Middle East.