Opioid Crisis: Local woman charged again with doctor shopping

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Office of Inspector General announces the arrest of a Hamilton County woman for TennCare fraud and doctor shopping.

And it isn’t the first time.

Jennifer Tiffany Vines was just charged in February in McMinn County with three counts of doctor shopping for Hydrocodone and using TennCare to pay for it.

Now a Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted her on the same charges here, for the same prescription painkiller.

Vines also goes by the names Jennifer Rainwater and Jennifer Robbins.

“Obtaining prescription drugs illegally utilizing TennCare benefits will not be tolerated,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the local law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers across the state working together to fight the opioid epidemic in Tennessee.”

She faces up to four years in prison for each of the three new charges, if convicted.