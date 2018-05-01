Mocs Linebacker Tae Davis Welcomes NFL Free Agent Opportunity With New York Giants

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Says a lot about a college football player to switch positions his senior year. After playing safety for three seasons, the Mocs Tae Davis shifted to linebacker, and the move paid off. Over the weekend, Davis signed a free agent contract to play linebacker for the New York Giants.

Tae Davis had the typical reaction after getting the call from the Giants.

Said Davis:”My mind was just like going every where. I couldn’t talk. I was trying to talk to my mom. I couldn’t get it out.”

Davis played linebacker for just one season, but he quickly grew into the position.

Said Mocs head coach Tom Arth:”You know in the beginning the first few weeks, he’s just out there making plays because he’s a good athlete. By week five or six, he’s starting to play like a linebacker. He’s starting to use his hands. He’s starting to play blocks. Get off blocks. Make physical tackles, and by the end of the season, he was just an unbelievable player.”

Arth believes Davis will be a good fit in New York.

Said Arth:”Even in the NFL with all of the spread formations, and your linebackers have to be athletic. They have to be safety types. Have to have the ability to play zone coverage or match-up with a linebacker or with a running back or tight end in man-to-man. Tae can do all of those things.”

Davis isn’t worried about going to camp as an undrafted free agent.

Said Davis:”Every kid wants to get drafted, but sometimes it doesn’t pan out. I’ve always told myself it’s not how you got there, but what are you going to do once you get that opportunity.”

Coach Arth also went into the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he played quarterback for Indianapolis, and he had some words of advice for Davis.

Said Arth:”You’re going to get in there and over the summer time, you’ll probably be done by one o’clock, but don’t leave. Spend as much time in the coaches offices as you can watching tape. I do think that he has got an opportunity to have a career in the NFL because of the type of person he is, and the way that I know he’s going to work.”