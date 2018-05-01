Mocs Getting New Video Board at McKenzie Arena

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga basketball fans will notice a major upgrade to the in-game atmosphere at McKenzie Arena next season. The Mocs are adding a new, center-hung video board to the Roundhouse.

UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced today that the athletics department has partnered with Daktronics for the new board that will be installed in July.

“We appreciate the efforts and support from main campus, as well as assistance from our multi-media rights holder Learfield, to make this happen,” stated Wharton. “This new board allows us to do so many innovative and creative things to enhance the fan experience and provide a first-class game atmosphere for our student-athletes and fans.”

In addition to the video board, new LED sideline tables will replace the static displays on both press row and the scorer’s table. These new additions enhance the presentation of all home men’s and women’s basketball games.

The new video board has high-definition side displays that are 11’5″ by 21’10”, with end displays that are 8’3″ by 14’6″. The current video boards in the upper deck remain in use as auxiliary displays.

The video board not only helps the men’s and women’s basketball programs, but also provides tremendous opportunity for wrestling’s Southern Scuffle. That event, held each year on Jan. 1-2 in McKenzie Arena, has grown into the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the country.